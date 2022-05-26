Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in tears amid heartbreaking memory involving daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have revealed they became "blubbering" messes when they imagined life without their daughters, Grace, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

The country music stars recalled the moment they filmed a heartbreaking scene in 1883, which involved the death of their onscreen daughter, Elsa. The couple admitted it was particularly hard for them as Elsa, played by Isabel May, is not much younger than their children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

"We shot it maybe three or four times," Tim told EW's The Awardist podcast about the finale. "The very first time, Isabel and I both were just a blubbering mess."

He added: "The scene that we ended up using — and I think it was the next to the last take we took — she's laying on my lap and we're getting ready to shoot and she just looks up at me and says, 'What's the thing you love most about your daughters?' And then they said, 'action,' and it just tore me apart."

MORE: Faith Hill to face heartbreaking day ahead following tragic death – details

SEE: Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion

Faith agreed with her husband, confessing Elsa's final line made her think of their daughters and how heart-wrenching it would be to not be there in their final moments.

Faith and Tim share three daughters

"There's a few places within the series that I seriously can not even speak about because I had to go to such places to get what was needed," she explained, fighting back tears as she spoke about Elsa's death.

"That was tough, what she said. 'See you in the valley.' ... I can't imagine not being with my child in their final moments of life."

The pair played a married couple in 1883

Tim and Faith portrayed married couple James and Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone spin-off. 1883 charted the couple's perilous journey across the American West.

The next series in the franchise will be 1932 and set during the Great Depression and is expected to follow James and Margaret's children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.