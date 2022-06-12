Savannah Guthrie jokes she doesn't recognize herself as she accomplishes surprising milestone Hard work pays off!

Savannah Guthrie is a changed woman! After months of opening up on the Today Show about her struggles learning to cook, it seems the star's abilities in the kitchen have done a complete 180.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals husband's connection to Johnny Depp trial during landmark interview

The news anchor shared a glimpse of her weekend activities with her followers, and to fans' and her own surprise, it involved cooking. A friend of hers captured the milestone moment, which pictured Savannah expertly cooking up a meal.

The cheeky post sees her looking like a perfect vision of summer, sporting a floral dress and wide-brimmed straw hat. She appears in a stunning, bright white kitchen, and on the counter, a variety of herbs, spices and sauces are spread out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah struggles to hold back tears during emotional broadcast

MORE: Savannah Guthrie fulfills her 'dream' on Today - but it's not what you think

The ingredients seem perfectly chopped up and prepped, and the cook looks proud as ever of her newfound skills with a smile on her face.

Her friend cheekily captioned the photo with: "Savannah cooks!!" and the mother-of-three hilariously responded with: "What has happened to me?"

She later revealed that she was making a delicious chimichurri sauce, packed with herbs, garlic, and capers, and surely perfect to top off whatever they were grilling.

Savannah looks more comfortable than ever in the kitchen

Savannah hasn't been afraid of getting candid when it comes to admitting her cooking skills have not always been the best. It even prompted her to start a new cooking show on Today, Starting From Scratch, "for people who don't know how to cook."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares beautiful wedding photographs - and her kids played a big role

MORE: Savannah Guthrie looks terrified during on-air moment with a royal pet

Though she jokes about her lackluster skills, she's also expressed how much it means to her to be able to cook for her kids.

The result of Savannah's cooking training seem excellent

Upon sharing one of the first clips of her cooking on the show, one fan endearingly noted that: "She has said on numerous occasions that her cooking skills are non-existent and this has meant a lot to her to be able to cook for her kids and family and she put herself out there to learn and as basic as these things seem for some people it isn't easy. Good for her for challenging herself!"

The host revealed just how true the statement is, expressing her gratitude to her chef teacher by writing: "My kids (and I) thank you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.