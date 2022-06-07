Savannah Guthrie fulfills her 'dream' on Today - but it's not what you think The NBC star is taking her culinary skills to the top

Savannah Guthrie has a lot on her plate, figuratively and literally, and gave fans a peek at the newest addition - her ideal breakfast sandwich.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares beautiful wedding photographs - and her kids played a big role

The Today star shared photographs of "my dream breakfast sandwich," which would be sold at the TODAY Cafe at Universal Orlando.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares rare behind-the-scenes moment with fans ahead of new project

The meal consisted of egg, a sausage patty, cheese, Divina tomatoes, and avocado on a croissant, and looked quite appetizing, based on Savannah's photographs.

She then included shots of herself gorging on her creation, terming the moment "#proud," and even revealed that the rest of her co-stars "loved it" as they took big bites as well.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie looks terrified during on-air moment with a royal pet

Savannah even joked about the calorie count, saying: "Zero chance there aren't 2,000 calories per bite," proceeding to then walk them off. However, at the end, she did specify that it was "so worth it."

Savannah gushed over her "dream" breakfast sandwich

The NBC star has become quite the savant when it comes to her culinary adventures on the morning show, having also helmed a cooking show titled Starting From Scratch.

She shared a segment of the show on social media ahead of the first season's final episode, explaining: "I've never had a burning desire to know how to cook. But I wanted to learn how to make some things for my kids on the weekend.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie has fans urging her to take caution as she runs in heels

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shows her support for former co-star Natalie Morales as she celebrates family news

"The only way to learn that is to do it. And a faster way to learn that is to do it with a really great chef."

Several moments of Savannah and her guests from previous episodes were shown, seen enjoying their time in the kitchen as the NBC host learned how to power through her struggles and inexperience to produce some scrumptious-looking plates of food.

The Today hosts were happy to indulge

At the end, she made what she called "Savanitas" for her co-hosts, a tequila cocktail that they all then sipped on while Hoda Kotb presented Savannah with a binder containing all her recipes as well as chef's whites with her monogrammed initials.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.