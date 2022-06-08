Savannah Guthrie reveals husband's connection to Johnny Depp trial during landmark interview The NBC star clarified it

Savannah Guthrie made an interesting revelation on the latest installment of Today as she sat down to interview Johnny Depp's lawyers.

The NBC star conducted a live discussion with Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew in their first round of interviews since their defamation trial victory.

At the top of her segment, however, she shared that she had a surprising connection to the case, and it involved her husband, Michael Feldman.

"A quick disclosure, my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team," she stated. She did clarify: "But not in connection with this interview."

They spoke more about their thoughts on Johnny's victory, his reaction, the social media campaign surrounding the case, and their thoughts on the statements made by Amber Heard's lawyer on the show previously.

Savannah's husband is a public relations and communications consultant and a former Democratic political advisor, having even worked closely with Al Gore during his presidential campaign.

Savannah interviewed Johnny's lawyers on Today

The Today star has been married to Michael since 2014 and they share two children, daughter Vale, seven, and son Charley, five.

