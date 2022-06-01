Savannah Guthrie has fans urging her to take caution as she runs in heels The Today presenter has previously picked up foot injuries

Savannah Guthrie has had a long and varied career, but during the week she left fans incredibly worried for her health when she was snapped running in her heels.

The Today star was with co-star Hoda Kotb as they ran through the streets of New York. The girls looked beautiful in their outfits, with Hoda rocking a pink power suit and Savannah looking so elegant in a slinky black top and floral skirt. Both of the ladies were wearing heels with Hoda having nude stiletto heels, while Savannah looked so stylish in a pair of silver wedges.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking news live on air

She joked: "We are RUNNING through this Tuesday," she joked in the caption, but fans were quick to issue caution when they noticed her running in the heels.

One said: "Wow how is Savannah running in those shoes?! She's a champ!" while a second urged: "No running," and a third amazed follower added: "That takes skill in those shoes!"

But others were more impressed with how stunning the pair looked, as one enthused: "I love everything y'all wear!!!" and another commented: "You two are something else!"

Savannah and Hoda ran through the streets of New York

Fans were rightly concerned about the mom-of-two's health, as she has previously broken a foot and earlier this year she contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, ahead of Mother's Day, Savannah posted a photo of her test along with a message which read: "So this happened - again! Covid +, air filter on 'turbo' and it will be an isolating Mother's Day for this mama!!! I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!"

Fans rushed to send prayers and wished her a swift recovery. "Oh no! Please feel better and try to Happy Mother’s Day without your darlings," wrote one, while another added: "Oh SG!!! That stinks!! I hope you get to hug your babies soon or at least get a Mothers Day do over."

