Savannah Guthrie shares beautiful wedding photographs - and her kids played a big role The NBC star is a mom-of-two

Savannah Guthrie had quite a magical weekend as she and her family were part of a loved one's wedding party in a big way.

Not only were she, her husband, Michael Feldman, and her two kids, Vale and Charley, heavily involved, but Vale and Charley were also part of the actual ceremony, walking down the aisle.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

The Today star shared some beautiful pictures from the entire occasion on social media, including the happy moment that her two children stole the show.

While Vale wore a beautiful white dress with a flower crown, Charley was dressed in a smart suit with a white rose, looking quite grown up.

Savannah herself seemed to be having a magical time based on the photographs, and in one she shared from the party, her co-star Jenna Bush Hager also made an appearance.

"What a joy to witness the union of two beautiful hearts and souls, Libby and Sayan. And how lucky we were to be invited to be part of it - especially Vale and Charley who had the honor of their lives to walk down the aisle!! Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Ray!!!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Savannah's kids were part of the wedding ceremony

One of her NBC colleagues commented: "Straight up royal wedding right here!!!!" with a fan saying: "What a beautiful, magical, fun and blessed day! CONGRATULATIONS to the Bride and Groom!"

The groom even responded to Savannah's sweet post, writing: "Thank you Savannah for letting Charley and Vale play such a precious role at our ceremony. And your speech…epic!"

The NBC star is a doting mom to her young daughter, seven, and son, five, speaking previously about why she's appreciative of being an older mom at 50.

"By this time in life, you've seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs," she told Good Housekeeping.

The Today star shares her two children with husband Michael Feldman

"I'm glad my kids don't have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."



