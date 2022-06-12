Drew Barrymore answers age-old question about Britney Spears' star-studded wedding guest list What everyone always wants to know!

The wedding of the year took place in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles on 10 June, with Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finally getting to say their I do's.

The nuptials took place in Britney's home, which was transformed into a setting only seen in fairytales, and though the guest list was intimate, and her sons as well as mother, sister, and dad were absent, it was nothing short of star-studded nonetheless.

Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna were some of the stars that made waves as soon as fans learned about their presence at the highly-anticipated wedding, and as they continue to share glimpses from the romantic event, Drew is sharing a cheeky detail about them.

Drew reacts to Britney's heartfelt tribute to her

Most images from the wedding were instantly iconic and went immediately viral, particularly two which featured some of Hollywood's favorite starlets.

One is of Britney, Selena and Drew tightly hugging one another, and the other is of Donatella Versace alongside Paris, the bride, Madonna, and once again Selena and Drew.

Fans couldn't help but comment how incredible it was to see so many iconic women come together, and, as has been popular for decades when it comes to girl groups, author Danny Pellegrino was quick to analyze who in the group was the Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda from Sex and the City.

Drew answers an age-old question

He couldn't help but wonder: "Madonna/Donatella are the Samanthas, Drew/Paris are the Charlottes, Brit is the Carrie, and Selena is the Miranda? Is that right? Please leave thoughts in the comments!"

The daytime show host didn't hesitate to leave her own beliefs about who the ladies represented, writing: "I'm feeling that analogy maybe Selena is a Charlotte too?! And aren't we all of them?"

Another sweet moment between the stars

The star, who Britney calls her "girl crush," has previously opened up about some of the heartbreaking commonalities the two have having grown up in the spotlight.

She shared a sweet tribute to the bride following her nuptials, endearingly writing: "What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that's exactly what Britney did! I couldn't be happier for her intrepid journey!!!!!!!"

