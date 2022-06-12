Britney Spears' mom breaks silence with emotional message following star's wedding The singer tied the knot to Sam Asghari on Thursday

Britney Spears' estranged mom Lynne Spears has broken her silence following the star's wedding to Sam Asghari.

The singer got married in front of many A-list celebrities on Thursday, but her family were all absent from the special day. Lynne responded to Britney's Instagram post with an emotional message to her oldest daughter.

She wrote: "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

The singer is yet to respond to Lynne's message. Those who did attend the star's day included Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

The singer's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were also not at their mother's wedding, with their father, Kevin Ferderline, sharing the news via his attorney.

He said ahead of the day that they "will not be in attendance". Speaking to TMZ, they added: "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears commented on her daughter's wedding post

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021 with the pair announcing the exciting news with a video on Instagram.

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip as she showed off her rock for the first time.

Britney had dropped several hints about her wedding over the past few months.

The singer is estranged from her mom and dad Jamie Spears

She revealed that Versace was the mastermind behind her wedding outfit and several months ago shared a snap of her wedding veil with her pet cat Wendy lying on top of layers of tulle.

Donatella Versace designed several dresses for Britney on her big day, and her Atelier Versace bridal gown was a true showstopper.

The custom number featured off-the-shoulder straps, a silky fit and a thigh-high leg split. The star teamed the beautiful dress with a simple white veil with satin edging and accessorized with a white choker necklace and short fingerless tulle gloves – infusing her classic wedding look with a handful of youthful eccentricity.

Lynne wasn't invited to her daughter's wedding

Husband Sam, 28, also sported Versace and looked dapper in a suave tuxedo in their first official wedding photos.

The tux featured a double-breast fit, sharp lapels and sumptuous silk satin details. The star changed into a very mini LBD to dance the night away following the official wedding ceremony.

Another outfit change saw Britney slip on a striking red mini dress to end the night.

