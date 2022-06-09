Drew Barrymore models bold yellow swimsuit while fashioning the most unexpected accessory The TV star certainly knows how to make a statement

Drew Barrymore has shared one of her favorite summer snapshots and fans will be going wild for it.

The television host looked radiant in a cute swimsuit selfie in which she was sporting a bright yellow one-piece.

In the image posted to her Instagram stories, Drew was sitting on the floor of her living room with her legs crossed.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore falls to her knees over Debbie Gibson on her show

While her swimsuit and her glowing complexion certainly stood out, her headwear eclipsed it all.

The mom-of-two had teamed her beachwear with the most eye-catching swim cap which was adorned with bright flowers in every color.

She encouraged her social media followers to share their favorite snaps too as she wrote: "Feel the heat. Drop your fav summer pics."

Drew had some fun with her beachwear

Drew appears to be enjoying the sunny weather but she recently caused a stir in the rain too.

After a video of her dancing in the rain went viral, Drew was inundated with clips of her fans following in her footsteps and getting soaking wet.

The original video saw her standing by a window revealing a major rainstorm, and she appeared to be drenched while wearing a white t-shirt.

"If it's raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain," she said. "Don't miss the opportunity."

Drew's rainy day video went viral

Her fans wasted no time in making a dash out into the wet weather and recording their adventures - much to the delight of Drew.

She posted a message on Instagram and said: "I can't believe people are doing this! This is so amazing! #JustRunOutInTheRain. Don't miss the opportunity!"

In yet another post about the trend, she said: "I can't believe a moment is taking flight. And that moment is just about saying 'it's better to get messy with nature in that split second rather than to stress about the aftermath" sometimes we stop ourselves or we over think it."

She concluded the emotional message of gratitude with: "Just to be spontaneous and wild and free, with humbling beautiful nature? My kind of joy. Thank you all for spreading that joy! I love this so much I just can't take it!"

