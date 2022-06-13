Exclusive: Kyra Sedgwick makes surprising revelation about choosing to work with her husband and kids It's a family affair!

Even when it comes to working, Kyra Sedgwick likes to keep her family close! The star, alongside her husband, Kevin Bacon, have been known to involve their kids, Sosie and Travis, in their projects, and spoke exclusively to HELLO! about why they continue to do so.

HELLO! had the opportunity to speak with the couple at the premiere of a new movie Kyra has directed, Space Oddity, which not only stars her husband, but she also had her son, who is a musician, work on the music for the sci-fi film.

Despite the criticism countless Hollywood stars have received for using family connections to their advantage, for Kyra and Kevin, getting to work with their kids is not something they ever want to miss out on.

Speaking of the various times she's worked with her family, the actress admitted to HELLO!: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it."

She explained that: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Space Oddity is the third time the mother-of-two gets to direct her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

The long-time couple at the premiere of Space Oddity in New York City

Kevin revealed that what made him the most proud of both his wife's work and his own is receiving those helpful tips from her and acting on them, saying that it's always "a good sign."

The actor also spoke with HELLO! about working with his kids and wife, saying: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities."

Travis got to work on the music and sound for his parents' latest project

He admitted that: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process." He has previously directed Sosie, as well as collaborated with Travis through both of their work in music.

Space Oddity premiered at the Tribeca Festival on 12 June. It also stars Alexandra Shipp, Kyle Allen, and The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer. It follows a man seeking the help from an insurance company to plan a one-way trip to Mars.

