Kevin Bacon's son Travis celebrates being a goth in rare personal post The Hollywood star shares two children with Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are the proud parents of two grown-up children, who have both followed in their footsteps into the public eye.

MORE: Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Their son Travis Bacon is a musician in a heavy metal band, and dresses in gothic clothing.

Celebrating his appearance in a rare personal post this week, Travis shared a picture on Instagram of himself on stage, alongside the message: "Happy world goth day to the ones who wear black EVERY DAY."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform adorable duet together

Travis' mom was one of the first to like the post, while other fans celebrated the day by replying with black love hearts.

MORE: Sosie Bacon 'so sad' in new post following dad Kevin Bacon's tragic news

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's heavy metal son is unrecognisable in new photo

Travis is the singer in the band Contracult Collective, and his parents are big fans of his music. Kyra went to see Travis on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida last year, and had an amazing time.

The concert took place in November and the actress shared a photo on Instagram at the time of her son singing to the crowds, alongside a heartfelt message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Bacon (@svrtcntraclt)

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's son Travis celebrated being a goth

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!! "@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

MORE: Sosie Bacon turns heads with very unique bikini selfie

MORE: Kevin Bacon is 'unrecognisable' in terrifying photo that sparks reaction

In addition to being a singer in Contracult Collective, Travis plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil.

He's also an audio engineer and songwriter. His sister Sosie Bacon - an actress - has previously shared photos of her sibling on stage on her own Instagram account, and is just as proud of him as his parents are.

Kyra and Kevin are doting parents to two grown-up children

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them away from working in the spotlight.

MORE: Sosie Bacon shares worrying update with fans

MORE: Kevin Bacon mourns heartbreaking death in emotional statement

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.