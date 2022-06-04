Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick unite for powerful National Gun Violence Awareness Day message The couple have been married since 1988

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are continuing their campaign against gun violence and issued a heartfelt message and photo on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Following the tragic Texas school shooting, the Hollywood power couple took to Instagram and united for a photo in which they were both wearing orange baseball caps.

The image was taken at their family home and Kevin added it to Instagram, writing: "This #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay @kyrasedgwickofficial and I wear orange for everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence.

"Show your support this weekend by sharing your photo with #WearOrange and text the word ACT to 644-33 to join the @everytown movement."

Their fans supported them as they commented: "My thoughts, prayers and support, are with everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence, and I'm so heartbroken," and actor, Steve Guttenberg wrote: "You both are such caring and action oriented people. Kyra and Kevin thank you for making our world better every day."

This isn't the first time the pair have spoken out about the issue. Days earlier, Kevin urged everyone to "check in on one another".

Kevin and Kyra took to Instagram for an important cause

He posted a now-viral Twitter post from Erin Douglas about a Starbucks worker volunteering to work in Uvalde shortly after the shooting, to allow the local staff to take time off to grieve.

Kevin shared the message alongside his own words: "I needed this right now. Let's check in on one another."

Shortly after the shooting which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, the Footloose actor took to Instagram to share an emotional video, telling viewers that he wanted to send a message "to our leaders in Washington this morning".

Kevin and Kyra spoke out about gun violence

"How many kids have to die before you do something? We all want to live in the land of the free and home of the brave but what about the freedom to drop kids off at school knowing you will pick them up at the end? And being brave enough to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said.

"The same gun lobby that says 'strong laws won't do anything', but what if it could? What if it saves a kid's life? Isn't it worth a try at this point?"

The father-of-two went on to share that he had been left "devastated" and sent his "deepest condolences to the victims in Uvalde".

