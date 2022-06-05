Kyra Sedgwick makes social media return to reveal exciting new project with husband Kevin Bacon The Hollywood couple are gearing up

Kyra Sedgwick has been quite the busy bee, rarely appearing on social media unless it's with her husband Kevin Bacon.

MORE: Kevin Bacon urges everyone to 'check in on one another' in the aftermath of Texas shooting

The actress and director resurfaced on Instagram to share that she had an exciting project in the works that was set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform adorable duet for wedding anniversary

Her feature, Space Oddity, will star her husband alongside Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp, Carrie Preston, and Simon Helberg, and will make its world premiere at the festival.

"Come see what I've been up to @tribeca!" she wrote alongside her photograph showcasing the movie's two leads, and fans couldn't be more hyped.

MORE: Sosie Bacon narrowly escapes travel disaster with brother's girlfriend

"I am so excited!! Congratulations!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "Always love your work," and a third enthusiastically adding: "Can't wait!!!!" Many others simply shared applause and heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra (@kyrasedgwickofficial)

Kyra excitedly counted down to the debut of her film at Tribeca

According to Deadline: "Space Oddity tells the story of Alex (Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, which forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart."

Kyra also spoke of the film's message, concerning climate change and environmental protection, saying: "One of the things we want to do with this movie is generate hope.

MORE: Kevin Bacon's son Travis celebrates being a goth in rare personal post

MORE: Kevin Bacon 'so sad' as he mourns devastating death with poignant tribute

"There is so much information out in the world today, and it's easy for things to seem bleak, but we need to stay optimistic so we can keep fighting because our planet is worth fighting for."

The Hollywood couple are frequently involved with activism and advocating for the causes they believe in, most recently appearing alongside Kevin for a picture in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The couple wore orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

"This #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay @kyrasedgwickofficial and I wear orange for everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence," he wrote alongside a photograph of the pair in orange caps.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.