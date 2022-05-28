Sosie Bacon dished out praise on social media on Friday following a close call at the airport.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick made a mad dash for a flight but only just made it thanks to someone close to her heart.

Sosie took to Instagram with a black and white photo of herself at an airport gate with her dog in her backpack and wrote: "Thank god for @angiealaska or we never woulda made this flight."

The star was making reference to her brother, Travis' girlfriend, Angie Alaska, who had apparently saved the day.

According to Angie, the pair were flying across the US to be reunited with the punk rock musician who has been touring with his band.

Fans commented: "Hope ur ok! sending ya much love !! be safe," while another added a shocked face emoji and there was plenty of love too.

Sosie almost missed her flight

Sosie and her brother are incredibly close and she's his biggest supporter. She recently attended one of his concerts and shared backstage photos with him during a very proud moment.

In the shots, Travis showed off his heavily tattooed body, long hair and makeup as they chatted with a drink in hand.

They both wore black T-shirts and behind the eyeliner and body art, fans could see the resemblance between the two.

Sosie was traveling to see her brother Travis with his girlfriend (pictured above)

"He kinda looks like you Sos," wrote one of her social media followers before clarifying, "in the best way possible".

Sosie captioned the supportive post: "@contracultofficial was mesmerizing through and through and the fact that venues smell the same as always is ever so comforting."

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight due to the intense pressures.

But ultimately, all they want is for them to do something they love.

"Honestly, I really just want them to be happy," she said. "It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Kevin added: "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

