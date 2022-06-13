Exclusive: Kevin Bacon opens up about his special bond with rarely-seen son Travis As tight-knit as it gets!

Any loyal fan of Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick know that for them, nothing is more important than their tight-knit family of four, even when they're working.

HELLO! had the opportunity to attend the premiere of Space Oddity at the Tribeca Festival, which Kyra herself directed, and not only did it star her husband, but also their son, Travis Bacon, worked on the music for it.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kevin opened up about his relationship with his son, working with him, and what the two bond over.

Travis is credited as a composer on Space Oddity, which follows a man seeking help from an insurance company to plan a trip to Mars.

Naturally, the father-son duo inevitably bond over music, both being musicians. The Footloose actor has been performing as half of The Bacon Brothers alongside his own brother, Michael Bacon, since 1995. His son has his own band, Black Anvil, known for its hardcore black metal songs.

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," the father-of-two told HELLO!, as he gave a sweet shoutout to his son for having written music for Space Oddity as well as other projects.

Kevin is undoubtedly proud to be able to work with his family

He explained: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," recalling how he has also previously directed his daughter, Sosie Bacon, who is an actress just like her parents.

The musician gave the heartfelt explanation that: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process."

Kyra and Kevin were all smiles at the premiere of Space Oddity

He also opened up about what it's like to be directed by his own wife, Space Oddity being the third time they collaborated on such a project.

"I loved being directed by my wife… She's a fantastic director. She has a very clear vision both with the way things look and feel," he endearingly admitted, saying that what makes him the proudest is when she gives him tips and tweaks.

