Kevin Bacon reveals fans called him out over his signature music videos

Kevin Bacon has an undeniably strong social media presence, and an even stronger and loyal fan base, so his followers can certainly tell when something is off.

The star is always as candid as it gets on his Instagram, and he is keen on sharing life updates, stories about his music, and showing off his passions to fans.

That's why, when fans noticed he hadn't stuck to his promise of sharing blues songs on Mondays, as part of his Monday Blues tradition, they didn't hesitate to call him out on it.

He began the highly anticipated weekly video with: "Hey it's Kev. I'm back with another edition of the Monday Blues."

It had been a month since he shared his classic Monday Blues, which he promises to do weekly. The actor then quickly interrupted himself to apologize, saying: "You know, somebody pointed out to me that I hadn't been doing any blues on my Monday Blues, so here goes."

He then explained: "I mean, tough to pick three great blue songs. There's so many of them." He went on to pick Evil by Howlin Wolf, Love In Vain by Robert Johnson and Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out by Bessie Smith.

Kevin delighted fans with the return of Monday Blues

Despite a difficult month, Kevin brought back the blues – and his usual animated self – with a bang, giving fans his familiar commentary and singing throughout the video.

They praised his choices in the comments section, writing: "Wooooo! Monday Blues make me happy!" and: "Best part of Monday," as well as: "Yesss! Sure missed your Monday Blues! Great way to end a crazzzy day!"

By now Kevin is known nearly as much for his music as he is for his acting

While the father-of-two's social media presence errs on the light and fun side, he hasn't shied away from sharing what a difficult few weeks he's had lately.

He opened up in a heartbreaking tribute about the death of one of his beloved co-stars, Fred Ward, and shortly after shared a gut-wrenching video where he broke down in tears speaking about the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

