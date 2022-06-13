Tony Dokoupil supports wife as she opens up about her childhood The broadcast journalist is Katy's co-host

Broadcast journalist Tony Dokoupil appeared on CBS Mornings alongside his wife and co-host Katy Tur to discuss her new memoir, Rough Draft.

MORE: Tony Dokoupil shares emotional message from family of AR-15 inventor

Shedding light on her childhood, the MSNBC anchor described how her father was once physically abusive toward the family. Opening up to her husband, Katy described how isolating she found the experience, adding: "I always kind of felt like a bit of a fraud, like I didn't really belong."

Loading the player...

WATCH: CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil shares emotional message from family of AR-15 inventor

Acknowledging her reluctance to share her story with Tony, she said: "I didn't really know how to broach it with you."

In the eye-opening interview, Katy went on to describe how she only began "confronting" the traumatic events of her childhood during the Covid pandemic after her mother sent her emotional footage of their news coverage. She admitted that she hasn't yet been able to mend the relationship with her father.

MORE: Tony Dokoupil reveals rare glimpse of married life as he hilariously calls out his wife

MORE: Tony Dokoupil shares heartbreaking update as he reports on the refugee crisis in Poland for CBS Mornings

Katy's father, who underwent gender reassignment surgery and changed her name from Bob to Zoey, told CBS News: "I could be very intimidating, for sure. And, you know…if the kids felt I was intimidating, I apologize. I did the best I could."

The duo tied the knot in 2017

Their TV appearance comes after Tony recently gave fans an insight into his own complicated family history. Taking to his Instagram page, the journalist shared a picture of his grandfather Rudy who reportedly "flew 33 raids over Nazi-occupied Europe as the engineer on a B-24 named Bodacious."

The second photo showed nine other airmen. Tony went on to say: "Rudy was sick before the 34th raid and stayed on the ground. The others never came home."

Tony shared his grandfather's tragic story

Reacting to the extraordinary anecdote, one fan penned: "Wow! What a backstory to your family history Tony."

Another added: "How crazy he was meant to stay on this planet and have you as his grandson!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.