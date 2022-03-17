Tony Dokoupil reveals rare glimpse of married life as he hilariously calls out his wife The two journalists clearly have busy mornings

Tony Dokoupil tends to only share the sweet moments of his personal life, if any, as he usually keeps the non-news aspects of his life more private.

However, Thursday morning his wife, Katy Tur, did something that compelled him to not only give a rare insight into their family life and home, but call her out to his followers as well.

Tony's mentions of his wife, who is also a television journalist, but for MSNBC, tend to be heartwarming tributes to her and their kids, but in his latest post, the CBS star showed a different side to both of them.

WATCH: Tony reports on the refugee crisis in Poland in harrowing footage

The news anchor – whose mornings are brutal enough with the typical extra early wake-up hours of a morning news host – took to Instagram Stories to reveal the unexpected interruption he faced Thursday morning, courtesy of his wife, which made his morning slightly less than pleasant.

The 41-year-old revealed the startling mess Katy left in the kitchen for him to find, and promptly called her out on social media.

His first Instagram Story started with: "I've made peace with the fact that @katyturnbc leaves the toaster on the counter."

Katy's breakfast mishap

The next Story showed how now his wife had taken to leaving other things on the counter, much to her husband's chagrin.

The CBS star revealed what he walked into when he entered their New York City kitchen, showing not only the toaster, but a stick of butter with a used knife propped next to it and an opened box of Maldon salt left behind as well. He wrote: "But the butter too?? And the knife??"

Tony and katy with their two children, Teddy and Eloise

And it doesn't end there, as he posted yet another story where a stray tab of butter with herbs on it can be seen left on the counter next to a can of Bobbie baby formula. In his story, the journalist drew a circle around the butter next to a question mark, as he exasperatedly questioned: "And what happened here?"

Tony and Katy have been married since 2017, they have two children together and Tony has two other children from a previous relationship.

