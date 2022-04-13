Tony Dokoupil celebrates son's birthday with delivery room photos The journalistic couple have two kids together

Tony Dokoupil rarely shares personal news or glimpses into his life at home on social media, but he took to Instagram to share a moment that proved quite emotional for him.

The CBS Mornings host shared pictures of his wife Katy Tur with their son Teddy from the time he was born, adding another photo from the delivery room just after his birth.

With the shots, Tony revealed that the family was celebrating Teddy's third birthday, sharing a message of how "grateful" he was.

He wrote: "Three years ago today @katyturnbc and I had one of the longest, most exhausting nights of our lives. And we couldn't be more grateful. Happy 3rd birthday, Teddy. Great job, momma. There will be cake."

Many of their fans immediately took to wishing Teddy a happy birthday, with one also writing: "Wow, such a beautiful picture of Mommy and Teddy. You are a beautiful family!"

Another also added: "That baby was cute from day 1!" with a third saying: "What a beautiful picture! PS How can Teddy be 3 already?!"

Tony shared pictures from the delivery room after his son Teddy was born

Katy is also a television journalist, reporting for MSNBC. They have been married since 2017, and have two children together, Teddy and Eloise, and Tony has two other children from a previous relationship.

While chatting exclusively to HELLO!, the TV star revealed that there is one job he hasn't done yet, that he would very much like to do before he retires – and that's working alongside his wife.

"Someday. Before we all retire. I'd like to host a show with my wife - Katy Tur. I may be crazy, but I think it'd be fun," he revealed.

Tony is someone many wake up to in the mornings, along with his CBS Mornings co-stars Gayle King and Nate Burleson, and the trio have a brilliant working relationship both on and off-screen.

Tony and Katy are parents to two young kids

Talking about his co-stars, the journalist shared: "Every morning is a two-hour breakfast with your two best friends – that's how it feels.

"We talk and debate and laugh through every commercial break and, even though we don't have an omelet bar or bottomless mimosas, it's fun and smart and I never get tired of it."

