Jennifer Hudson joins the ranks of a select few with latest incredible achievement The 40-year-old became one of just 17 people to have won an EGOT with her Tony Award

Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status! With her Tony Award win on June 12, the star is now one of just 17 people who have hit that major milestone on the awards circuit.

EGOT stands for Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony, and the 40-year-old has won all four after picking up a Tony for her co-production work on A Strange Loop, which was named Best Musical.

Jennifer first blasted onto the scene in 2004, when she captured the hearts of people worldwide during her time on American Idol. Three years later, she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her stunning performance in Dreamgirls.

In 2009, she picked up her first GRAMMY for her self-titled debut album, which has sold more than 1 million copies. She also won another gramophone in 2017 for her work on The Color Purple.

Her Emmy came just last year, when she was given the Best Animated Short award for Baba Yaga, which she helped produce.

L-R: Jennifer competing on American Idol in 2004 and winning her Oscar in 2007 and her first GRAMMY in 2009

With her Tony, Jennifer joins the likes of John Legend, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn and Rita Moreno, who have also completed the EGOT. It's referred to as the "Grand Slam" of show business, and includes all four major American entertainment awards. She's the second Black woman to achieve this major milestone after Whoopi. Congrats to Jennifer!

Also at this year's Tonys, Angela Lansbury received the Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award. It was her sixth Tony – she's previously won for roles in productions such as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Blithe Spirit and Mame. Of course, she's also known for her television and film work, having become a household name with the Murder, She Wrote series and beloved by younger readers for voicing Mrs. Potts in the animated version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Here are the winners from the 2022 Tony Awards:

Best Play: The Lehman Trilogy

Best Musical: A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play: Take Me Out

Best Revival of a Musical: Company

Best Original Score (Music or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: SIX: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deidre O'Connell, Dana H.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, MJ

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Roel in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company