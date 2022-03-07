Tony Dokoupil shares heartbreaking update as he reports on the refugee crisis in Poland for CBS Mornings The TV journalist has been reporting from the Poland-Ukraine border

Tony Dokoupil left viewers in tears on Monday's CBS Mornings as he shared harrowing details of the current refugee crisis in Poland.

Half of the one million Ukrainian refugees in Poland are children, and the TV journalist reported live from the Poland-Ukraine border.

Talking to his co-stars Gayle King and Nate Burleson, Tony said: "What you are seeing in the shot behind me are the latest arrivals here in the early afternoon, in freezing temperatures, locally.

VIDEO: Tony Dokoupil shared harrowing footage from the Poland-Ukraine border

"Some come wrapped in blankets, some come with children in their arms, the kids carrying only one favorite stuffed toy or animal, and this relief camp that you're looking at here in Medyka, Poland, it did not exist like this a week ago.

"This is new. It now helps thousands of people a day, many from outside of Kyiv, where a family of four died over the weekend, suitcases in hand, possibly headed right here.

The CBS Mornings star also shared heartbreaking photos from the relief camp

"You can see devastation in these pictures outside the capital of Kyiv, as Russian gunfire and shells send people running for their lives. Fire burning. Ukraine's military continues to put up a strong fight all across the country. They are digging in and they are preparing for a potential and feared Russian siege of the capital."

In a second clip, showing more devastating scenes, Tony revealed: "It is freezing, and as I mentioned the last hour, we've seen mothers on their knees feeding their children hot soup before it too goes cold.

Tony reported live from Poland on Monday's CBS Mornings

"We have a picture of that I wanted to show you. It's one of those shots here that really gets it. It hits me every time, and the question that everybody in that line behind me has is, 'When is this going to end?'"

After the footage was shared on social media, viewers took to posting comments, with many simply responding with a crying face emoji.

"I can't even hit the 'like' on this. So heartbreaking seeing all of this. Thank you for being there and showing all of us this sad reality. Hugs to you and all suffering from this," while another wrote: "Stay safe, Tony." A third added: "It's heartbreaking the suffering going on. Thank you Tony for showing us the reality."

Tony's reporting from the Poland-Ukraine border continues tomorrow on CBS Mornings.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.