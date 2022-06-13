Kelly Ripa has been loyal to her hosting duties on Live! With Kelly and Ryan since day one, but she's also not one to deny herself a break!

Her co-host Ryan Seacrest recently announced that Ali Wentworth would be co-hosting in place of Kelly, and the star's latest pictures – which are as adorable as it gets – finally reveal where she had gone off to.

The morning show host just returned from spending a well-deserved vacation in Paris, France, alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos.

She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her time away, fitting into the city of love perfectly with a series of loved-up pictures and selfies with Mark revealing their exciting plans.

The host teased that she was celebrating something special, captioning her Instagram Stories with: "Scenes from a weekend in Paris celebration."

Some of the pictures saw her donning glamorous dresses ready for a night out, snuggling next to her husband with a view of the Seine river behind them, as well as one where she's posing in sunglasses and he is adoringly looking at her.

Kelly and Mark enjoy the Parisian sights

It seems the two had a big night out, attending a cabaret show at the iconic Paradis Latin Cabaret on Paris' Left Bank.

For the exciting night out, Kelly donned a flirty, figure-hugging halter dress with pearl and diamond appliqués, a feather trim, and a sweet bow on its collar. She captioned a cheeky picture alongside her actor husband, showing off her toned legs while on her way out, with: "Stepping out with #daddy."

The couple went all out for their fun evening

This isn't the first break from studios she's taken lately, having recently spent time away to film a new show, Generation Gap, in Los Angeles.

The comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations, making them work together to answer questions about each other’s generations, featuring pop-culture trivia and challenges.

