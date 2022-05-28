Kelly Ripa shares fond memory of Ray Liotta from LIVE! following his death The world lost someone special

Kelly Ripa took a walk down memory lane for a heartfelt reason on Thursday as she paid tribute to Ray Liotta following his death.

The Goodfellas actor sadly passed away in his sleep at the age of 67 on 26 May and the TV host remembered him with a post on Live with Kelly and Ryan's Instagram page.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez pays heartbreaking tribute to 'partner in crime' Ray Liotta

Alongside a message which simply read: "We shared some great times," and a broken heart emoji, the show shared a throwback clip of an entertaining interview with Ray.

At the time, Jerry O'Connell was hosting with Kelly and the pair had an engaging chat with the much-loved star during which they spoke about working with Jennifer Lopez and rappers LL Cool J and Buster Rhymes too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan)

Ray Liotta had hosts Kelly Ripa and Jerry O'Connell in stitches

Ray had the hosts in fits of laughter as he revealed his struggles over what to call them and Kelly admitted: "You're blowing my mind right now."

The actor, who found fame in Martin Scorsese's iconic mafia movie in 1990, had been shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters, when he died. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, and left behind a daughter, Karsen.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez in tears in trailer for intimate Netflix documentary Halftime

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actor had recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel series to The Sopranos, as well as the Adam Driver film Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He had just finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear.

Ray Liotta died in his sleep at the age of 67

Ray was also set to star alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance.

Goodfellas saw Ray star as Henry Hill, a young man who grows up in the mob and works hard to advance himself through the ranks. But after becoming addicted to drugs, his climb to the top begins to unravel.

The film was nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director, with Joe Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. It won five BAFTA Awards and was named the year's best film by various critics' groups.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.