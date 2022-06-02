Kelly Ripa celebrates son Michael Consuelos' milestone birthday on the air The Live star is bursting with pride

Kelly Ripa couldn't have been more proud on the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she had some big news to share.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares fond memory of Ray Liotta from LIVE! following his death

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

"Settle down, settle down, I have a big announcement to make," she said as she took her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

"It is the birthday of my firstborn! Hi Mikey," she adorably said to the camera as the studio audience cheered in honor of Michael Consuelos' 25th birthday.

Ryan then revealed a gaff he made while preparing his own birthday surprise for Michael, sharing that he had a box of gifts ready for the Riverdale star.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes impassioned plea to viewers following Texas tragedy

"I tried to Facetime him, and then I realized I was calling Mark Consuelos," he told Kelly. "I sent a 'Happy Birthday' text to your husband."

Kelly then hilariously shared that her phone was starting to confuse pictures of Michael with her husband Mark. "And now, Joaquin is popping up! And I'm like 'oh no, no, no, you don't get to snake your way in there!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan)

Kelly marked her son's 25th birthday on the air

They also discussed the signature Consuelos face and smile, which Ryan described as "warm and inviting" and Kelly said: "Sucks you right in. I went for it."

The Hope and Faith star shared several adorable throwback photos of her son in honor of his birthday, including a pair of baby pictures.

MORE: Kelly Ripa plays matchmaker for son Joaquin with surprising date

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin twins with dad Mark Consuelos during night out in New York

She even included one of the 25-year-old with his younger brother Joaquin, 19, with both wearing matching shirts and Michael flashing a sly grin.

The entire Consuelos clan got together earlier in May to celebrate another big milestone for Michael, that being his graduation from New York University.

The ABC star shared several throwbacks of her son

He was one of thousands of NYU graduates who finally got the big ceremony they've been waiting for at NYU's signature graduation spot, the iconic Yankee Stadium.

For the long-awaited ceremony, of course the whole family had to show their support for Michael, and Mark as well as their other children, Lola and Joaquin, were all in attendance.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.