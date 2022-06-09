Kelly Ripa joined by LIVE! co-host Ryan Seacrest for new ABC show The TV star is branching out

Kelly Ripa recently revealed that she'll be helming multiple projects in the coming months, not only continuing with her stint as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, but taking her efforts to Hollywood as well.

The TV star will be the host of the upcoming show Generation Gap on ABC, and it's been newly revealed that her frequent co-host, Ryan Seacrest, will be joining her as well.

While it's unclear whether Ryan will be there for only a one episode stint as a guest or play more of a recurring part, his presence acts as a welcome support for his friend and co-star.

In a clip the TV host shared, he was seen in one episode hiding behind a wall, with him reading out a clue to one of the contestants.

"I co-host the show with a small, blonde person," he read, presumably describing Kelly, to which the answer presented from one of the junior players is: "Rapunzel?" leaving both hosts in hysterics.

"The battle of the ages starts July 7! Catch me in #GenerationGap on ABC, hosted by the lovely @kellyripa. See you there & stream on Hulu!" Ryan captioned his announcement.

"Marking our calendars!" the ABC Network official handle commented, with a fan saying: "That's great news for Kelly," and another adding: "It's going to be a good one!!"

Kelly revealed earlier this month that she would be hosting the brand new game show, which has been a longtime coming, as it was first planned and ordered three years ago, though only got a slot on the ABC line-up just now.

Sparking an epic "battle of the ages," the show is in fact a revival from a similar competition popular in the late 1960's. It's produced by the host's production company with her husband, Mark Consuelos, known as Milojo, alongside none other than Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot, as well as MGM Television.

The comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations, making them work together to answer questions about each other’s generations, featuring pop-culture trivia and challenges.

