David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way The TV anchor

David Muir has a close friendship with both Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos and he's there for their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin too.

The much-loved TV news anchor even showcased the bond he has with the famous family when their youngest shared photos of himself on Instagram last year soon after leaving home for college.

The now 19-year-old posted a series of snapshots from his university in Michigan where he has joined the wrestling program.

Joaquin was wearing a University of Michigan singlet and showing off his muscular physique and not only did it get his parents' seal of approval, David gave it a thumbs-up too.

While David didn't write a comment, he added a fist bump emoji as a high-five to Joaquin for his efforts.

David gave Joaquin's wrestling team photos the thumbs up

The teen's social media followers - and his proud parents - commented on the images and wrote: "Legend," and, "machine," and another added: "Look at those guns!! Have a great wrestling season!!"

Mark chimed in with two muscle emojis and Kelly simply wrote: "Dope."

Other fans remarked on how much Joaquin is looking like his dad and said: "He's starting to look more and more like a young mark (not that you’ve changed much) y’all must be so proud."

The family shares a close-knit bond with David, who has not only vacationed with them before but has also spent major holidays with them, including Thanksgiving, when he once shared that Kelly had volunteered to be his back-up plan for dinner.

Kelly and David are good friends

Kelly has previously spoken about seeing David on the TV for the first time and told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, that she was blown away by him.

"I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for World News Tonight. I didn't know him at all.

"I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email - which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news - and I wrote: "Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing. I had the volume down."

They went on to form a firm friendship which continues to this day.

