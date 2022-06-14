Cillian Murphy's home life with his wife and children revealed The star is very private when it comes to his family

Cillian Murphy's fictional life on Peaky Blinders has earned him legions of loyal fans over the nine years he's been a part of the show, but behind the scenes, the Irish actor has a real family of his own.

Despite his fame, Cillian has managed to keep his marriage and children out of the spotlight. However, occasionally he opens up about life at home with them, and some aspects might surprise you.

Cillian has been married to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, since 2004 after they met at one of his rock band's shows in 1996.

They have two children, Malachy, 16, and Aran, 14, who they're raising in Ireland.

But when it comes to their family dynamic, it's a little out of the ordinary.

Cillian's job means that for almost a decade, he's only been able to spend half of the year at home as he's filming on location - something he's always found difficult.

Speaking to GQ, he said: "That work-life balance thing is hard. I have an amazing wife and I couldn't do this without her and her understanding. But it is a struggle."

Cillian Murphy spends a lot of time away from his family and admits it's a struggle

He continued: "I think it is for any dad whose work takes him away, which it generally does, and which consumes him, which my work does."

When he does have down time with his family, Cillian says he doesn't go out much because he hates the attention. Although he adds: "I'm always happy to chat," to fans, he just doesn't like the surreptitious photo opportunities.

Instead, he prefers to stay at home and cook with his wife and spend time with his teenage children.

Peaky Blinders is coming to an end

Now that Peaky Blinders is wrapping up it's sixth and final season, though, Cillian will be able to return to some sort of normality at his home in Ireland.

The family moved from London to Dublin in 2015, and he said it was a great decision and told The Irish Times.

"The kids are of a certain age. I think if you live in a world capital – like New York or London or wherever – it’s excellent and exciting and stimulating in your 20s and 30s.

"Then there’s a point where the things that were excellent and stimulating are now a bit sort of tedious and draining. You want something quieter and that’s what we did."

