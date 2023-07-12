Cillian Murphy's net worth revealed as Oppenheimer star admits he's overpaid

The Irish actor says others are more deserving of a higher salary

Cillian Murphy has a long and decorated career with his latest movie, Oppenheimer, receiving rave reviews ahead of its upcoming release.

But the 47-year-old actor is unbelievably humble when it comes to his success - and his pay checks - and previously confessed he thinks he is overpaid for his craft.

According to www.celebritynetworth, Irish-born Cillian has an impressive net worth of $20 million which he has amassed over the years from his work on several big-budget blockbuster films, including Inception, 28 Days Later, Dunkirk, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight.

Cillian loves acting but hates the attention off screen

His nine-year stint on Peaky Blinders also helped boost his bank account, however, his wealth doesn't make him comfortable. In an interview with The Guardian, he said: "I'm really lucky. I feel embarrassed by it sometimes. I'm just a [expletive] actor.

"There are doctors and nurses and [expletive] people that work. I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know?

Cillian with his Oppenheimer co-stars

"It's nice when you get paid, when you're young, and you've gone from having no money, but the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately, and I'm like, 'It’s all going to go wrong. You don’t deserve this'. And I don’t."

Cillian lives in Ireland with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and their two teenage sons, Aran, and Malachy. Despite his immense fame, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight and wouldn't appear on talk shows to promote his movies if he didn't have to.

Cillian and his wife Yvonne are rarely photographed

When quizzed by The Guardian in a recent interview about making appearances outside of his TV and film roles he said: "I do them because you’re contractually obliged to. I just endure them. I've always found it difficult. I’ve said this so many, many times.

"I want to just caveat this by saying, I'm so privileged. I'm so happy to be doing what I love. I’m really lucky. But I don’t enjoy the personality side of being an actor."

Cillian starred on Peaky Blinders for nine years

He continued: "I don't understand why I should be entertaining and scintillating on a talkshow. I don’t know why all of a sudden that's expected of me. Why?"

When he's not working, Cillian loves nothing more than being with his family in his home country. He has been married to Yvonne since 2004 after they met at one of his rock band's shows in 1996.

Cillian lives in Ireland with his family after relocating back there from London

Cillian says he doesn't go out much because he hates the attention. Although he adds: "I'm always happy to chat," to fans, he just doesn't like the surreptitious photo opportunities. Instead, he prefers to stay at home and cook with his wife and spend quality time with his boys.