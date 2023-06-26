Christina Hall explains how her three kids adjust to their alternative living situation

As a kid, having to move homes and schools can be a stressful nightmare, but Christina Hall maintains that her three children are always up for it.

The HGTV star has three kids: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Now married to Josh Hall and well on her way to building a home flipping empire with him, the star can admit she is always in pursuit of a great deal and profit out of whatever homes she builds, and maintains her kids are okay if that means plenty of moving.

Speaking with E! News, the Christina on the Coast host explained: "We get an off-market buyer and it's very hard to pass up that profit."

She continued: "So then I have to sit down with the kids and be like, 'Hey guys, I know we don't want to move again, but is anyone else in favor of us finding different opportunities?'"

While it's difficult for anyone to say goodbye to a beloved home, Christine said: "To be honest, they're always like, 'Yeah, let's move.'"

© Getty The family-of-five in 2023

"It's interesting," she said of her family-of-five's approach to moving, adding: "They like it too. It's a whole new adventure."

She continued: "Every house is fun and different and hopefully, we'll stay in this one for a bit longer," before teasing: "But if we get the right price, who knows?"

© Instagram The star's daughter Taylor at their California home

Still, even an avid home flipper like her has boundaries, and she has no plans of leaving the Orange County area where her kids go to school, nor selling her Nashville vacation home where she hopes to one day retire with her husband.

© Instagram Christina and Josh love Tennessee too

Three years ago she and Josh purchased a vacation home in the country-loving state, and today she maintains Tennessee has yet to fail to take her "breath away."

After a recent trip recent trip to Franklin, Tennessee, where the couple stayed at the Southall Farm & Inn, Christina wrote in an Instagram post: "Oh Tennessee, it was love at first sight and 3 years later you still take my breath away," before joking: "Love you too Josh," next to a winky face emoji. She added: "But for real, this place is good for the soul."

© Instagram The two have expanded their business of flipping homes to Tennessee as well

Though Tennessee is only a second home for the couple for now, earlier this year Christina revealed to People that she and Josh plan to retire there. "It's the best," she told the outlet about Tennessee, adding: "It's definitely where we'll retire."

© Instagram The Hall bunch on Mother's Day

Though she did admit that she wishes she could do the opposite, explaining: "I would love to live [in Tennessee] full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to."

Still, she said: "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan," noting that: "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."