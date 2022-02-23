The one thing Cillian Murphy doesn't like about Peaky Blinders Are you ready to be reunited with Tommy Shelby?

Cillian Murphy has revealed the one thing he doesn't like about his role in Peaky Blinders, and it might surprise you!

While fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Tommy Shelby this weekend for series six – Cillian previously admitted he was less than keen to get into character thanks to his Peaky-style haircut.

Chatting to Woman and Home, he said: "People ask for a Peaky cut. It's crazy that people like it – it hasn't grown on me. It's when you get the haircut that people start shouting at you. "When I don't have the haircut I can get the bus quite unmolested."

The hairstyle consists of shaved sides with long hair on top, and is part of the iconic 'Peaky Blinders' look, along with three-piece suits and flat caps.

Indeed, the style from the drama is so popular that the bronze bull in Birmingham's Bullring was even dressed in a flat cap and waist coast to celebrate the release of season five.

Cillian isn't a fan of his haircut

David Beckham loved the style so much that it resulted in an official range of Peaky Blinders-inspired clothing, with the show's creator Steven Knight explaining: "David is a big fan, so is his son, and they approached us and said they wanted to do a Peaky Blinders capsule range.

"By the end of series four it became very obvious around the world there was a thing happening. That is when we started looking at a full range of products."

Cillian opened up about the style

The Good Place star Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, also dressed up as the Peaky Blinders gang during a day at the races. Posting the snap on Instagram at the time, Kristen wrote: "Peaky Party in full effect at the race track."

