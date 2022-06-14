Faith Hill shares exciting details from latest trip with daughter Gracie - and why Tim McGraw wasn't invited A trip with just the girls!

Faith Hill sure takes girls' night out and girls' trips seriously, especially when it involves her daughters!

The star stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk all things 1883, Tim McGraw, and family, giving viewers a special glimpse at her latest outing with her girls, and just what they got up to.

For the appearance, the actress stunned in a bright red tweed jacket paired with bell-bottom jeans, and when she stepped out,fans were so excited to see her that not only did she receive a standing ovation, but it even prompted Kelly to admit: "They don't do that for everyone."

The daytime television show host was quick to get into the questions everyone wants to know, asking Faith about what she gets up to when she goes out with her daughters.

The country star quickly obliged, and then some, giving all the details from her latest trip with her girls, and why her husband Tim wasn't allowed to come!

She revealed that for her daughter Gracie's recent 25th birthday, she gathered up her girls and some friends and went on a trip, recalling how they had "the best time" while they were away and spending time together, just the girls.

Having three daughters, Faith has an instant crew for girls' night out

Revealing Tim's absence, she hilariously admitted: "He was not allowed to come," not only because it was a girls' trip, but also because he was "actually working."

She went on to talk about all the details from the trip and her favorite parts of it, confessing that it was all the dancing they did.

Faith joked she spends so much time working with Tim that it was fine he couldn't come

"Girl I am all about the dancing," the mom-of-three told Kelly, even though she went on to admit that she wasn't very good.

Still, Kelly told her to embrace it no matter what, which Faith maintained that she certainly did, insisting: "I can't dance but I do not care... it should be whatever it should be."

