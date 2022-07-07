Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares new photo with adorable pet dog in stunning selfie The country stars are proud parents to three talented daughters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's firstborn Gracie is making a name for herself on Broadway and has an ever-increasing fan base online as a result.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter dotes over adorable baby in new photo

The talented singer often shares updates of her life on Instagram, and her most recent selfie was met with a mass of compliments, with many describing it as "stunning" and "beautiful".

What's more, Gracie was joined in the picture by her beloved pet dog, who she affectionately refers to as her "son".

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

She posted a picture of herself and her pet pooch earlier in the week, writing in the caption: "Quiet day out with my son."

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance to support her family

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie poses with her 'son' - but it's not what you think!

Gracie moved to New York last year to pursue her dream as a Broadway performer.

She's doing an incredible job, and is currently performing in Broadway Sings. The 25-year-old took part last week in a special show in honor of Pride that saw singers taking on renditions of Taylor Swift songs.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie with her beloved pet dog

Gracie received significant praise for her jazzy take on Taylor's You Belong With Me, and shared several photos from her performance on social media afterwards.

MORE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's model daughter Audrey wows in dreamy backless top

MORE: Gracie McGraw supported by family amid Broadway dreams

One of the first people to comment on the post was her supportive younger sister Audrey McGraw, who wrote: "Um hot amazing fantastic never before seen out of this world."

Along with Audrey and Gracie, Faith and Tim are also parents to middle daughter Maggie, who is currently not on social media, but is also a talented singer, and was even in a band at Stanford University, where she graduated a few years ago.

Gracie McGraw affectionately calls her pet dog 'son'

The couple faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shares images from romantic photoshoot - and they're stunning

MORE: Audrey McGraw shows support for big sister Gracie in the best way

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

The aspiring singer is currently starring on Broadway

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's PCOS diagnosis - all we know

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shares images from romantic photoshoot - and they're stunning

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.