Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie supported by family amid Broadway dreams

The country music stars share three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, and the whole family is incredibly supportive of each other's passions, often praising one another on social media to the delight of fans.

Tim and Faith's eldest child Gracie has been wowing her followers in recent weeks with her spellbinding singing voice, and now she's being supported by her younger sister Audrey as she continues her quest to break into acting.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gracie posted several photos of herself from what appeared to be stills from a showreel, and Audrey was among the first to comment.

"Two tape day. Two looks. Plethora of emotions #selftape #acting," she captioned the images, which saw her posing in two different outfits with various expressions on her face.

Gracie is on her way to becoming a Broadway star

Picking up on her sister's caption, Audrey replied: "Plethora was my 4th-grade vocab fair word. Loves it," before adding a fire emoji as a seal of approval for Gracie's efforts.

Fans also loved the glimpse into her audition process, with one responding: "You have so much personality in your expressions and a beautiful face!" A second said: "You rock!" and a third added: "Your face!!!! Stunning."

Gracie is currently making a name for herself as a Broadway performer, having moved to New York City last year to pursue her career on stage. Earlier this month, she shared a video of herself performing at Broadway Sings and her powerhouse vocals were undeniable.

Gracie has an incredible singing voice

"Last night such a fun last minute surprise!!!! Thank you so much @coreymach for including me in the QUEEN @broadway_sings!!! It was a true true blast," she captioned the clip.

"Praise be to @jskartes for the iconic arrangements of EVERY SONG DONE AT BROADWAY SINGS. Can't wait for the next one! Taylor swift at @sonyhall June 27! See y'all there."

Gracie's performance left her fans in awe as they commented: "Stop it - you are a living angel," and, "that voice is phenomenal," while a third said: "WOW!!! So Amazing!!!! Standing Ovation."

