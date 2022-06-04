Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter showcases extraordinary singing skills in Broadway-worthy performance

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three very talented children and their firstborn, Gracie, has left fans amazed at what she can do.

The 25-year-old singer showcased her vocal skills in an Instagram post and it's clear she's following in her parents' footsteps.

Gracie belted out an unbelievable performance with ease as fans rushed to tell her that she belongs on Broadway.

The video showed the star performing at Broadway Sings. She captioned the post: "Last night such a fun last minute surprise!!!! Thank you so much @coreymach for including me in the QUEEN @broadway_sings!!! It was a true true blast.

"Praise be to @jskartes for the iconic arrangements of EVERY SONG DONE AT BROADWAY SINGS

"Can’t wait for the next one! Taylor swift at @sonyhall June 27! See y'all there."

Gracie left her fans in awe as they commented: "Stop it - you are a living angel," and, "that voice is phenomenal," while a third said: "WOW!!! So Amazing!!!! Standing Ovation."

Gracie's voice is amazing

Many said she belongs full-time on Broadway and there were numerous shocked face emojis.

Gracie has earned legions of loyal followers due to her talent and also her candidness as she recently revealed she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Back in March, the talented singer took to social media to bravely update her fans on her condition.

Alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear, Gracie wrote a lengthy message which read: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

Gracie was recently diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.

"I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

She shared the message in the hopes it can help others battling the condition and to make them feel less alone.

