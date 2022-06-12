Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie has the most lavish apartment The country singers share three daughters - Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's children have all flown the nest, and have incredible homes of their own. Their firstborn Gracie is currently residing in New York City and has shared a rare glimpse inside her luxurious apartment in a new photo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the talented singer shared a picture of herself posing in a stylish floral dress while posing in front of the mirror in her bedroom.

In the background, the 25-year-old's room could be seen, including a large bed with a white bedspread.

Another picture of Gracie posing in the outfit showed a look at her luxurious apartment foyer - which looked almost like a hotel.

Gracie moved to the Big Apple last year to pursue her career on Broadway.

The star often shares updates on social media about her career, recently posting footage of herself performing in the Queen edition of Broadway Sings.

She wrote alongside the video: "Last night such a fun last minute surprise!!! Thank you so much @coreymach for including me in the QUEEN @broadway_sings!! It was a trust blast."

Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of all their children - they are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

The couple opened up about becoming empty nesters last year after their youngest also left home. At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Gracie is following in her parents' footsteps as a talented singer

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Faith and Tim are also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey

The couple often pay tribute to their children on social media, and just last month Tim posted a heartfelt message dedicated to his oldest daughter on her birthday.

The actor shared a snapshot of himself embracing his firstborn, who looked strikingly like mother Faith Hill, along with an incredible clip.

He added a video of his daughter from what looked like a showreel, displaying her acting and phenomenal singing chops for the camera.

"Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart," he wrote. "You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl."

