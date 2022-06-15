Fern Britton 'misses friendship' with ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton has revealed she misses her "friendship" with her ex-husband, This Morning chef Phil Vickery.

During a candid chat with Weekend Magazine, the 64-year-old - who split from the celebrity chef in 2020 after two decades together - confessed they parted ways since their romance ran its course.

She said: "We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship. But there comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you're going to go from here."

Fern and Phil announced their separation in January 2020 by posting the same statement on social media, which read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Fern with her second husband Phil

The former couple share daughter Winnie, 21, whilst the Ready Steady Cook presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 28, and Grace, 25, with former husband Clive. Back in March, Fern confessed bouncing back from her relationship with Phil was "difficult".

In an interview with woman&home magazine, she said: "People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while. The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time."

She added: "It's been a long time getting to the dawn, but I'm in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I'm doing more yoga, meditation and walking – a bit of self-care."

