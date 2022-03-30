Fern Britton makes 'difficult' revelation about dating after split from ex-husband Phil Vickery The former couple parted ways in 2020

Fern Britton has touched upon her personal life two years on from her split from ex-husband Phil Vickery. In an interview with woman&home magazine, the former This Morning host confessed bouncing back from the relationship was "difficult".

The 64-year-old split from the celebrity chef in 2020 after two decades together and said that she turned to "yoga, meditation and walking" in order to help herself heal.

"People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while," she explained. "The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time."

She added: "It's been a long time getting to the dawn, but I'm in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I'm doing more yoga, meditation and walking – a bit of self-care."

Fern and Phil announced their separation in January 2020 by posting the same statement on social media, which read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Fern with her second husband Phil

The former couple share daughter Winnie, 21, whilst the Ready Steady Cook presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 28, and Grace, 25, with former husband Clive.

The comments come shortly after Fern discussed her struggles having children with her second ex-husband Phil. "We were married after a year so that was two years since Gracie was born," she said of Phil during a chat with Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast.

"And then the last chance saloon, I always say it's late-night shopping just before the doors close, Winnie arrived. Anyone who has been through IVF knows about those drugs and the enormity of building your hopes and dashing them, it's extreme."

