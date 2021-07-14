Fern Britton details 'tough time' following collapse of her marriage to Phil Vickery Fern and Phil had been married for 20 years

Fern Britton has been very private about her personal life since announcing her shock divorce from her husband of 20 years, chef Phil Vickery.

But this week, as she spoke to BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood for online platform Fane.co.uk to promote her new book Daughters Of Cornwall, she opened up about the last couple of years, which she says have been "hard".

"It's been hard, but there is life again. We did have three cats. I lost one of them two summers ago," she told Carol.

"I have had a bad two or three years. Both of my parents died, my beloved cat died and unfortunately my marriage died.

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years

"It was a bit of a tough time but we are getting through. And it is all OK. There is life afterwards."

The mother-of-three also revealed that moving to her new home in Cornwall had been difficult and that she "couldn't face" unpacking her boxes.

The presenter is currently living in Cornwall

"There was an awful lot that had arrived from my old home and I could not face unpacking it all," she explained before praising her girlfriends in Cornwall, who "just make me laugh all the time."

Fern and Phil announced their separation in January 2020, by posted the same statement on social media, which read: " "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

The couple share daughter Winnie, 19, whilst the Ready Steady Cook presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 27, and Grace, 24, with former husband Clive Jones.