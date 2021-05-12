We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fern Britton is one happy woman! Her book, Daughters Of Cornwall, is selling incredibly fast and has been listed at number five in the Sunday Times bestseller list.

Following the surprise news, the former This Morning star tweeted: "Aw shucks." The hilarious response comes after Harper Collins alerted her to the amazing news.

WATCH: Fern Britton films inside beautiful kitchen at family home

"We are so proud of @Fern_Britton and her extraordinary novel #DaughtersOfCornwall which is a Sunday Times No.5 bestseller! Congratulations Fern," the tweet read.

Fans were quick to congratulate the former TV presenter, with one writing: "I've got a copy for me and one for my Mum too. We love your books!" Another remarked: "Such a great book."

Daughters of Cornwall is a multi-generational tale beginning around the time of the First World War, and is based on two young people, Clara and Bertie, who met just as the war was beginning.

Daughters of Cornwall is a bestseller, £8.49, Amazon

Fern has spent the majority of lockdown at her home in Cornwall, where she finished writing the book - her ninth novel

The mother-of-four wrote the final few pages of her book just before lockdown hit, revealing on social media that she had nearly completed the book at 2.30am. She tweeted: "Almost finished book 9, Daughters of Cornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh.

"Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as Storm Ciara blows in. If I don't get knocked off the cliff I'll post them."

The TV star was married to Phil Vickery for 20 years

Meanwhile, Fern is a doting mum to daughter Grace and twin sons Harry and Jack, all of whom she shares with her first husband, Clive Jones. They were married from November 1988 until 1998.

She went on to find love with celebrity chef Phil Vickery, and they were married in the spring of 2000. Together they welcomed daughter Winnie - now 19 - before surprising fans with news of their split in January 2020.

