Angelina Jolie pictured in Ukrainian coffee shop amid Russian invasion

Angelina Jolie has been pictured in the Ukrainian city of Lviv as part of a mission for refugees.

The special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) visited hospitals and local organizations helping the injured and displaced, but shocked residents when she walked into a local coffee shop in the western city on Saturday morning.

She was dressed casually in a baggy gray pants, and an oversized gray jumper, with a backpack slung over one shoulder. Walking in with a male companion, guests quickly approached her and asked for autographs.

"I just went to have a coffee, and it’s only Angelina Jolie," wrote local journalist Maya Pidgoretska, who posted the video to Facebook. "Ukraine is simply supported by the entire world."

She later stopped to take pictures with local children.

Angelina was appointed Special Envoy in April 2012, focusing on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR at the diplomatic level.

In March she spoke of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and shared a poignant post about Ukrainian children. The Eternals actress took to Instagram to share heartbreaking photos, including an image of an injured teenage boy lying in a hospital bed following a Russian attack, and urged her followers to learn more about the war that will result in "trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives".

She penned: "As well as the millions who've fled over Ukraine's borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger.

"Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price – in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives."

Angelina ended with a note for followers to "learn more" about the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, sharing the @refugees Instagram page.

She also shared on her Instagram Stories: "3 million refugees have fled Ukraine in 15 days. It's the fastest-growing displacement crisis in Europe since World War 2 and a measure of the conflict's brutality."

