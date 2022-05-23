Kate Moss 'will appear' at Johnny Depp defamation trial The supermodel was name dropped by Amber Heard last week

Kate Moss is expected to take the stand on Wednesday in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard. The news was reported in The Post on Monday, and comes shortly after Amber named dropped her while taking to the stand.

The Hollywood actor's lawyers were spotted fist-pumping several weeks ago when Amber mentioned Kate during her testimony, saying that she heard a rumour that Johnny pushed his ex-girlfriend down a flight of stairs.

Kate - who is notoriously private - is no expected to speak out at the well-documented trial, which has been making headlines since it kicked off.

Amber alleged several weeks ago that in a 2015 argument with her husband, she became concerned that he would harm her sister, Whitney, who was present at the time.

She said that in that moment, she “instantly thought of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swing at him”.

Her comments sparked a big reaction from Johnny’s lawyer, who could be seen celebrating and punching his fist in the air, as Johnny smiled at his side.

Kate Moss is expected to take to the stand on Wednesday in Johnny Depp's court case against Amber Heard

It was initially thought that Kate’s name was banned from being included in proceedings – but reports are now suggesting that Johnny’s team might have evidence to disprove a rumoured incident between Johnny and Kate.

Kate has never said that she was abused by Johnny during their relationship, which lasted from 1994 until 1997.

Three years after the couple’s split, Johnny spoke about the end of their relationship – and admitted he was at fault.

Kate and Johnny dated between 1994 and 1997

"I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he said in a candid interview with HELLO! magazine in 1998.

"I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened - I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done.

"The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work," he said.

"Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."

Johnny's lawyer fist-pumped when Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss' name

Kate, who rarely speaks about her private life, later admitted to Vanity Fair that she had cried “for years” following the split.

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me,” she shared.

"And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

