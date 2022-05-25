Kate Moss reveals Johnny Depp 'never pushed me' as she testifies in Amber Heard defamation trial The British supermodel took to the stand

On Wednesday, Kate Moss took to the stand via video link from her home in Gloucestershire to testify in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial.

Speaking out in support of her ex-boyfriend, the British supermodel revealed what really happened amid the rumors of Johnny pushing her down the stairs.

"Did there come a time while you and Mr Depp were a couple that the two of you took a trip to the Golden Eye resort in Jamaica?" she was asked, to which she replied: "Yes".

VIDEO: Kate Moss speaks out in court defending Johnny Depp

She was then asked: "What if anything happened when you were in Jamaica with Mr Depp?"

Kate replied: "I was leaving the room and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and got me in my room and got me medical attention."

Kate Moss took to the stand via video link on Wednesday

"Did Mr Depp push you in any way down the stairs?" Kate was asked, as she answered: "No."

"And during the the cause of your relationship did he ever push you down the stairs?" The notoriously private model answered: "No, he never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."

Johnny Depp is in court against Amber Heard

Kate was then asked if she had ever testified in court before, to which she replied: "No." When asked why she decided to testify, the question was objected, and no further questions were asked.

Johnny and Kate were in a relationship between 1994 and 1998.

The couple eventually called it quits a few years later, with Johnny later revealing the real reason behind their break-up was his own stupidity and his neglect of Kate's needs.

"I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he told HELLO! magazine in 1998. "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship.

Kate was speaking out from her home in Gloucestershire

"I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened – I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

He added: "The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work.

"Sure, I should care about my movies but when I get home, I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that, and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron sometimes."

Johnny looked relieved as Kate spoke out

Kate, who is notoriously private about her personal life, did share her own insight into their relationship back in 2012, revealing she spent "years" crying over Johnny following their split.

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit…I believed what he said," she told Vanity Fair.

"Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

