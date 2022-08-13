See the cast of Gilmore Girls and their real-life children The popular show is now available to watch on Netflix

Gilmore Girls is a classic and we never tire of watching re-runs on Netflix. The show, which ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, tells the story of single mum Lorelai and her daughter, Rory and all the goings-on in the fictional town of Stars Hollow.

But what about their families in real life? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the stars of the show and their children...

Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel took on the role of Rory, the 16-year-old daughter of Lorelai who often acts beyond her years. During the show's run, Alexis was in a relationship with her co-star Milo Ventimiglia for a number of years. In 2012, she began dating actor Vincent Kartheiser and the pair tied the knot in 2014. A year later, it was announced that the husband and wife had welcomed their first child, a son.

Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham, best known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore, was in a relationship with her Parenthood co-star Peter Krause between 2010 and 2021. The former couple, who don't have children together, confirmed to press that they split last year back in June after rumors began to swirl about their seperation.

Scott Patterson

Diner owner and eventual love-interest Luke was played by actor Scott Patterson. As well as his time on the show, Scott has had success in other films like the Saw franchise, 90210 and Aliens in America. Scott has one son, Nicholas, with his wife Kristine, who he married in 2001.

Melissa McCarthy

As well as her role as lovable and excitable Sookie in Gilmore Girls, Melissa McCarthy has become well-known for her comedy roles in titles such as Mike & Molly, Identity Thief and Bridesmaids. The actress has even been nominated for an Oscar in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? Melissa has been married to fellow comedy actor Ben Falcone since 2005 and the couple have two daughters, Vivian, born 2007 and Georgette, born in 2010.

Edward Herrmann

Late actor Edward Herrman played Richard Gilmore, the patriarch of the Gilmore family. The actor sadly passed away in 2014 aged 71 and left behind three children, daughters Ryen and Emma and one son.

Jared Padelecki

Jared played Rory's boyfriend Dean in the first three seasons of the show. The actor went on to become a regular in popular TV series Supernatural and films like House of Wax and Friday the 13th. Jared is married to his Supernatural co-star Genevieve Cortese and the pair welcomed their first son, Thomas, in 2012 and their second son Austin a year later. In 2017, the couple had a daughter, Odette making them a family-of-five.

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo played Rory's short-term boyfriend in the show and the two even dated in real life. However, the romance wasn't meant to be in both realms. Since then, Milo has since been linked to a number of other co-stars, but it yet to settle down.

