John Travolta receives emotional Father's Day tribute from daughter Ella

John Travolta is as happy as can be as he gets to spend Father's Day with the two most important people in his life, those being his two kids.

The actor is spending a delightful day with his daughter Ella Bleu and young son Benjamin, and Ella even shared a touching tribute to her dear dad.

Taking to social media with a sweet snapshot of herself with her father and brother, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know.

"Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy."

She felt the love and support of her fans, who flooded the comments section with heart emojis and sweet wishes for John.

"Beautiful picture of a beautiful family," one wrote, with another saying: "Just love this. What beautiful children and a wonderful talented amazing dad," and a third noting: "You look so much [like] your mother."

Ella paid a sweet tribute to her father

John shared a sweet series of photos himself, including the same one Ella did and one cozying up to his son, writing: "It's [a] privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone."

Many of his friends wished him the same, including Kristin Davis, who commented on his post: "Such a wonderful father you are - Happy Father's Day."

Along with spending some well-deserved family time, the actor is keeping busy, as it was recently revealed that his latest project has begun shooting in Columbus, Georgia.

According to VisitColumbusGA president Peter Bowden, the film, the title of which has not been disclosed yet, will be majorly filmed in the area.

John prioritizes spending time with family above all

The Randall Emmett-directed film will go through a 15-day shooting schedule in Columbus, with Peter telling Ledger-Enquirer: "It takes a long time to court a film of any size, big or small.

"A lot of things are in the funnel and in the pipeline at the same time. But someone with the star power of John Travolta raises the awareness that, 'Maybe we should take a look at Columbus too.'"

