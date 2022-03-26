Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after his untimely death The Bush frontman shares three children with Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale has taken to Instagram with an emotional statement to share upsetting news with fans.

The musician - who was married to Gwen Stefani - opened up to fans with an emotional tribute following the tragic death of Foo Fighter drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50.

Remembering the much-loved rocker, Gavin wrote, alongside a photo of Taylor: "What a lovely man taylor is - such a warm generous and talented spirit. Terrible news. So much love to his family friends and band. Life is hard."

His fans rushed to comment and wrote: "I am so heartbroken," and, "I still can't believe it."

News of his death sent the musical world into a tailspin on Friday when his band announced he had passed.

‌Taking to the Foo Fighters' official Twitter page, the band posted a statement. It read: "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

Gavin paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins following his tragic death

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

They were on tour in South America when Taylor died. On Friday 25 March, they were due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia and the festival also released a statement which read: "With a broken heart, we are here to let you know of very sad news due to a very serious medical situation the Foo Fighters cannot perform tonight and they have canceled the rest of their South American tour."

The Foo Fighters broke the devastating news

It was reported that Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room and his body was seen being removed from the hotel late on Friday night.

Taylor was a father to two teenage children, Oliver and Annabelle, who he shared with his wife, Alison.

Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved musician as fans await further details of his tragic death.

