Luke Bryan extends Las Vegas residency after incredible CMA Fest appearance

Fresh off a successful performance at the 2022 CMA Fest, Luke Bryan has added six more dates to his Las Vegas residency.

The country star has faced overwhelming demand for his show at Resorts World Theatre, and after already adding one new set of dates, he has now confirmed he will perform six additional dates in November and December.

Tickets will go on sale on 20 June 2022 at 10am PT, and the dates have been confirmed as 30 November 2022, and 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10 December 2022.

The American Idol judge kicked off his Las Vegas residency on Friday 11 February and before he hit the stage he posted the video which saw him tell fans he was "checking out the Vegas merch".

He then joked: "Please buy it because I've lost money on the blackjack table."

Fans were more than willing to help Luke out, with many calling on him to put the merchandise online for those who couldn't make it to a tour date.

"Please put it online for the fans who couldn’t go, we will get your money back very very soon!!!" commented one follower as others shared how much they wanted the baseball cap in particular.

The residency was set to run through February but just a day after its opening night Luke revealed he was "having so much fun" he was adding new dates.

Luke has had an incredible 2022 so far performing for fans in Cancun, Mexico, for Crash My Playa 2022 and returning to American Idol with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

He most recently appeared in Nashville for CMA Fest where he kicked off the party at Nissan Stadium with hits including Kick The Dust Up, One Margarita, and Country Girl (Shake It For Me).

