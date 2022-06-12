Exclusive: Lady A reveal exciting plans for CMA Fest performance – and fans will love it The country music band will play Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Sunday

Country music fans have flocked to Nashville, TN, this weekend for the return of the annual CMA Fest – and this year's line-up is packed with some of the genre's biggest-selling stars.

One band taking to the stage at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday is Lady A – and they spoke exclusively to HELLO! US ahead of their performance to share a sneak peek about what fans can expect to see from them. Hint: incredible energy and a banging setlist.

"I definitely feel like the outdoor festivals are all about the whole experience," singer Hillary Scott told us. "As a fan, going to those shows it's all about just who you go with, you gather with your friends and you either want to sit in the seats or you want to sit on the lawn, it kind of depends on the vibe of the group."

She added: "So, for us, from the artists' perspective, we definitely play to a higher energy."

Revealing that music lovers will hear a back catalog that will include several of their best-loved hits, Hillary added: "You play all the songs that everybody knows because everyone is a part of making this night fun and being a moment. You definitely keep the energy up and want to create those moments."

Fans will hear several greatest hits from Lady A

Hillary will of course be joined by her bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood at the four-day festival, which kicked off on Thursday, June 9 after a two-year postponement due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of country music artists have already performed on multiple stages across downtown Nashville, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, BRELAND, and many more.

The band will play at CMA Fest on Sunday

CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world and is uniquely programmed with artists donating their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs throughout the U.S. via the CMA Foundation.

Meanwhile, Lady A's latest album, What A Song Can Do, is out now. Tickets for their upcoming Request Line Tour, which kicks off in Nashville in August, are on sale now. For more information visit ladyamusic.com.

