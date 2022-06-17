LeAnn Rimes joins Pink and Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins tribute show LeAnn will be releasing a new album in September 2022

LeAnn Rimes will make a return to the stage this September as she is set to perform alongside Pink and Foo Fighters. The superstar has joined the Los Angeles lineup for Foo Fighters' concert to honor the passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

LeAnn, who surprised fans in April by confirming she would be releasing a new album, will appear alongside Heart’s Nancy Wilson, John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Krist Novoselic and Greg Kurstin for the LA show.

In recent years LeAnn has been focusing on her family although she dropped a record in 2020 and also won that year's season of The Masked Singer.

Now it appears that she is ready for a full-time comeback with the Can't Fight the Moonlight singer sharing the news of her album God's Work on social media.

"This collection of songs is beyond special to me and we have carefully curated every step of this process, like never before. I can't wait for this new music to be in your speakers and more importantly, your hearts," she told fans.

LeAnn found fame as a teenager and won two Grammy Awards for her debut album Blue. She had a controversial and public affair with now husband Eddie Cibrian in 2011 and she has spent the last decade focusing on her mental health after checking herself into rehab in 2012.

LeAnn and Eddie have been together over a decade

Foo Fighters announced two tribute shows that will take place on 3 September in London at Wembley Stadium and on 27 September at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Taylor, 50, died on 25 March while on tour with the band in Colombia. No cause of death has been announced. It was reported that he was found unresponsive in his hotel room and his body was seen being removed from the hotel late on Friday night.

Taylor, who was married to his wife Alison, was a father to two teenage children, Oliver and Annabelle.

