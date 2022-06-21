Al Roker prepares for major change as he reveals son's bittersweet milestone

The end of an era has come for Al Roker and his family, but they're celebrating it! After months of detailing how he and his son Nick were preparing for his highschool graduation, the day has finally come.

MORE: Al Roker delights fans with emotional family reunion photo

The Today host took to Instagram early on Tuesday morning to update fans on the momentous day, which came on the very first day of summer too.

He revealed the news, of course, as he took his daily walk, sharing yet another selfie video as he opened up about how excited he is for his son.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al works up a sweat inside his impressive home gym

MORE: Al Roker shares sweet snap with youngest son as he 'savors' the moments before college

"It's an exciting day in the Roker household! One Nick Roker graduates from highschool as he continues his quest, so we have a lot to be grateful for," he endearingly said.

He marked the incredible milestone by sharing pictures of when Nick was a baby right next to pictures of his graduation, and the teen looked tall as ever donning the classic cap and gown in a navy blue color, paired with a crisp white button-down underneath.

Nick was celebrated by the whole Roker bunch, including mom Deborah Roberts and both of his sisters, Courteny and Leila Roker. Al captioned the adorable family portrait with: "And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the @aaronschool. We are sooo proud of this young man."

Al expressed gratitude over his son's latest achievement

The graduate was inundated with congratulations via his father's comments section by fans, who wrote: "Congratulations Nick and Al and Deborah too," and: "Congratulations Nick! Wow, he is tall!" as well as: "All the congratulations in the world to Nick and the family!!!"

MORE: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts left overcome as they share son Nick's major update

MORE: Al Roker mourns death of 'broadcast pioneer' in heartfelt tribute

In anticipation of the big day, Al had sought out advice on how to prepare to become an empty nester from none other than former President Barack Obama.

The whole family was able to be there for Nick's big day

He asked him: "Our son Nick is getting ready to go to college, he's about to leave. You've been through it, do you have any tips for us as far as empty nesting?"

The weatherman received a frank response in return: "First tip is, you are going to weep copiously when you drop Nick off at college, but you can't let him see you cry, so you drop him off, and then you quickly leave, and then you cry in the car."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.