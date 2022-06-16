Al Roker and Deborah Roberts left overcome as they share son Nick's major update The two journalists are proud parents

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts couldn't be more proud of their son Nick as they reveled in the fact that he had just finished high school.

His proud mom took to social media to share a photo of her son on his last day as a student before heading off to college.

She wrote: "Thursday thankfulness. This young man. This smile. The face of contentment. Accomplishment. Struggle. Victory.

"The last day of high school and his mama can barely hold it together. Pride doesn't even begin to describe our feelings about Nick and his journey. He has shown us what a true Superman is."

She continued: "His tenacity, discipline, bravery, optimism and kindness … even in the face of uncertainty and difficulty is a masterclass in achievement and grace. This day belongs to Nick Roker fully and completely. #proudmom."

Al and Deborah celebrated Nick's last day of high school

Deborah was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages and words of support, with her ABC colleague Juju Chang writing: "Congratulations to the whole family!!! What a triumph."

A fan commented: "BIG congratulations to you and to what I believe must be a big hearted young man!" with another saying: "Go Nick! Love watching and supporting your journey! Go Mom and Dad," and a third also adding: "Congratulations, Nick!!! It is SUCH a tough time to be a teen and I'm in awe of how you all are moving through these challenges."

The moment proves to be a bittersweet one for the ABC journalist and her Today star husband, as Nick's imminent departure will leave them empty nesters.

Al has spoken in the past about some of the challenges that Nick has faced, being on the autism spectrum, saying: "There are folks who've got kids who have far more challenging issues.

The 19-year-old will be leaving his family home for college soon

"The thing I love about him, that I admire about him, is that he just kind of attacks it head-on. He's very goal-oriented, and he's a great kid."

